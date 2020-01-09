Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

Equities researchers at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.16% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.57.
Carlisle Companies stock opened at $160.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.37 and its 200 day moving average is $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $103.23 and a one year high of $164.18.
In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Brook Bruce 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 7,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $1,097,220.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,418.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,103 shares of company stock worth $9,932,410. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 59.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,446,000 after buying an additional 18,451 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $10,264,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.
