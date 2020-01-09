Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

Equities researchers at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.57.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $160.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.37 and its 200 day moving average is $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $103.23 and a one year high of $164.18.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Brook Bruce 2,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 7,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $1,097,220.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,418.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,103 shares of company stock worth $9,932,410. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 59.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $97,446,000 after buying an additional 18,451 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $10,264,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

