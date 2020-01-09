Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) PT Set at €97.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) has been given a €97.00 ($112.79) price objective by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 9.35% from the stock’s previous close.

BEI has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($120.93) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. HSBC set a €126.00 ($146.51) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €103.53 ($120.38).

BEI opened at €107.00 ($124.42) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €105.16 and a 200 day moving average price of €106.71. Beiersdorf has a 1 year low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a 1 year high of €117.25 ($136.34). The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.84.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

