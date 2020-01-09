Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eldorado Gold is a gold producing and exploration company with gold assets in Brazil and Turkey. “

EGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an underperform rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. CIBC set a $9.80 target price on Eldorado Gold and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Eldorado Gold from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 target price on Eldorado Gold and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Eldorado Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.86.

Shares of NYSE:EGO opened at $7.71 on Monday. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $172.26 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 44.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 9,316.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

