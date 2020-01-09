Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 4.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BTIG Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a $35.00 target price on Duke Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $34.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.73. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $215.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.83 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James B. Connor sold 28,600 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $1,003,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Duke Realty by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 408,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Duke Realty by 49.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,966,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,405 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Duke Realty by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,458,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,830,000 after purchasing an additional 457,554 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Duke Realty by 17.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 414,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 62,622 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

