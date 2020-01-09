Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €73.00 Price Target

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned a €73.00 ($84.88) target price by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 2.95% from the stock’s previous close.

BAYN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €79.65 ($92.61).

FRA:BAYN opened at €75.22 ($87.47) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €70.74 and its 200 day moving average price is €65.24. Bayer has a 1-year low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 1-year high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

