RWE (FRA:RWE) PT Set at €29.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been assigned a €29.00 ($33.72) price target by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.11% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €31.50 ($36.63) target price on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.80 ($28.84) target price on RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. RWE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €27.94 ($32.49).

Shares of RWE opened at €27.59 ($32.08) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €26.61 and a 200-day moving average of €25.85. RWE has a one year low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a one year high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

