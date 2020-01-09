RWE (FRA:RWE) PT Set at €29.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been assigned a €29.00 ($33.72) price target by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.11% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €31.50 ($36.63) target price on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.80 ($28.84) target price on RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. RWE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €27.94 ($32.49).

Shares of RWE opened at €27.59 ($32.08) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €26.61 and a 200-day moving average of €25.85. RWE has a one year low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a one year high of €23.28 ($27.07).

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Analyst Recommendations for RWE (FRA:RWE)

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

EOG Resources Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America
EOG Resources Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America
Enable Midstream Partners Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Co
Enable Midstream Partners Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Co
Unilever Given a €57.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts
Unilever Given a €57.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts
Hapag-Lloyd PT Set at €48.00 by Jefferies Financial Group
Hapag-Lloyd PT Set at €48.00 by Jefferies Financial Group
Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Concho Resources
Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Concho Resources
8X8 Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
8X8 Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report