CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Co

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CDK. BidaskClub cut CDK Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CDK Global in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.20.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $54.98 on Thursday. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.32 and a 200-day moving average of $49.84. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 72.27% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 41,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,597.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $130,315. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,206,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,327 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $741,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,730 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 4,093.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 808,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,976,000 after purchasing an additional 789,289 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,641,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,180,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $297,238,000 after purchasing an additional 492,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

