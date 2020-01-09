Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Underperform

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Macquarie set a $44.00 price objective on shares of eBay and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.14. eBay has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

