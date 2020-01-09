Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) to Underweight

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GPOR. ValuEngine upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.40.

Shares of GPOR opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16. The company has a market cap of $459.62 million, a PE ratio of 1.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.93. Gulfport Energy has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $9.60.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.10 million. Gulfport Energy had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 24,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 37,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 125,248 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

