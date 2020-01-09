IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IPGP. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on IPG Photonics to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.00.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $144.05 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $113.67 and a 12 month high of $182.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.70 and a 200-day moving average of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 7.05. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.17.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.12). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $329.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $1,128,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,533,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,735,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,800 shares of company stock worth $2,656,300 over the last ninety days. 33.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.2% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Puzo Michael J boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 6,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 64.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

