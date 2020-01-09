Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Downgraded to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MANT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mantech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $80.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Mantech International has a 12-month low of $51.46 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Mantech International had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $579.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mantech International will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $728,820.00. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Mantech International by 1,578.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Mantech International by 4,472.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Mantech International during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mantech International by 13.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,895,000 after purchasing an additional 57,510 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Mantech International by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 787,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,871,000 after purchasing an additional 44,358 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

