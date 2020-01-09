Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weeden reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $88.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,382,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,457,167,000 after buying an additional 2,706,533 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 977.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $664,219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188,139 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,634,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $388,522,000 after purchasing an additional 68,949 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,846,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $322,436,000 after purchasing an additional 194,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,766,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $333,032,000 after purchasing an additional 144,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

