Brokerages Expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) to report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). AcelRx Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million.

A number of research firms have commented on ACRX. ValuEngine raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.46.

NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $2.03 on Thursday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $164.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24.

In related news, Director Mark G. Edwards purchased 25,000 shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 243,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

