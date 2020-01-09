Brokerages Expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) to report earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). AcelRx Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million.

A number of research firms have commented on ACRX. ValuEngine raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.46.

NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $2.03 on Thursday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The company has a market cap of $164.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24.

In related news, Director Mark G. Edwards purchased 25,000 shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 243,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Bayer a €73.00 Price Target
Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Bayer a €73.00 Price Target
RWE PT Set at €29.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein
RWE PT Set at €29.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein
CDK Global Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Co
CDK Global Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Co
Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades eBay to Underperform
Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades eBay to Underperform
Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Gulfport Energy to Underweight
Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Gulfport Energy to Underweight
IPG Photonics Lowered to C+ at TheStreet
IPG Photonics Lowered to C+ at TheStreet


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report