National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NATI. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NATI opened at $41.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.88. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $48.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.30.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.95 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 872.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 44.8% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

