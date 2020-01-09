National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NATI. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.
NATI opened at $41.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.88. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $48.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.30.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 872.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $157,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 44.8% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About National Instruments
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.
