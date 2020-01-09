Zacks: Analysts Expect Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) to announce $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.30. Kinder Morgan posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kinder Morgan.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. US Capital Advisors lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

In related news, Director Fayez Sarofim purchased 200,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,373,127 shares in the company, valued at $590,399,852.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $6,051,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 242,179,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,760,434.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,459,624 shares of company stock worth $29,187,827. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Menlo Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 188,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 295,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $3,874,000. Institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $21.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.80. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinder Morgan (KMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.