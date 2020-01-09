PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Equities researchers at Cowen started coverage on shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.28.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $78.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.23. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $57.57 and a 1 year high of $83.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $616,165.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,164.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $100,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,546.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,949 shares of company stock worth $8,207,798. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the second quarter worth $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in PACCAR in the third quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in PACCAR in the second quarter worth $41,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in PACCAR by 35.0% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 37.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

