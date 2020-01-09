CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim set a $119.00 target price on CoreSite Realty and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut CoreSite Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.20.

COR opened at $110.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.00. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $87.95 and a one year high of $123.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.19 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.44%.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 10,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $1,296,307.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,407.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total value of $90,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,881 shares of company stock worth $1,631,700. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,516,000 after acquiring an additional 108,953 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 277.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 724,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,406,000 after acquiring an additional 292,526 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 216,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,377,000 after acquiring an additional 26,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in CoreSite Realty by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

