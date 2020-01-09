Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $108.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 price target on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.69.

NYSE:COF opened at $101.14 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $76.82 and a 1-year high of $105.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.45. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total transaction of $846,672.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,587.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $209,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,026 shares of company stock valued at $28,179,260 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 73.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,372,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,034,000 after buying an additional 1,433,505 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,614,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,322,000 after buying an additional 253,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5,895.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,880,000 after buying an additional 2,404,445 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,151,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,714,000 after buying an additional 102,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,955,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,886,000 after buying an additional 164,091 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

