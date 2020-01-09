Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $100.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $137.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.17.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of CNI opened at $91.70 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $77.92 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The stock has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.23.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.39. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.406 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1,676.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 45.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 17.6% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.