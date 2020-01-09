HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) will announce sales of $12.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.24 million. HEXO reported sales of $10.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that HEXO will report full year sales of $59.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.11 million to $74.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $132.80 million, with estimates ranging from $79.47 million to $192.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HEXO.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.31 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HEXO. Beacon Securities cut HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on HEXO from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. AltaCorp Capital cut HEXO from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.82 price objective on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in HEXO in the second quarter valued at about $35,519,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in HEXO by 895.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,593,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,745 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in HEXO by 6,132.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HEXO by 55.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 949,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 336,897 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in HEXO in the third quarter valued at about $3,213,000.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. HEXO has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

