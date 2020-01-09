Brokerages Set Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) PT at $44.20

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.20.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRFT. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. National Securities began coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th.

In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total transaction of $343,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,732.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Perficient by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 99,719 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Perficient by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 352,238 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after acquiring an additional 22,316 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Perficient by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 129,339 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Perficient by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,816 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $14,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in Perficient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRFT opened at $46.69 on Monday. Perficient has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $46.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $144.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.17 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

