Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Trading Down 1.9%

Gear Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:GENGF) fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36, 60,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 49% from the average session volume of 40,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd. acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

