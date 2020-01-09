Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Azimut Holding SpA (OTCMKTS:AZIHF)’s share price was down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.38 and last traded at $23.38, approximately 228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average is $20.48.

About Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF)

Azimut Holding S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products. The company offers mutual fund management, life insurance, wealth management, investment portfolio individual management, insurance mediation, and financial planning consultancy services; invests in the digital sector; and manages Italian, pension, alternative, discretionary, and private equity funds.

