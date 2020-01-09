Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Azimut Holding SpA (OTCMKTS:AZIHF)’s share price was down 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.38 and last traded at $23.38, approximately 228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average is $20.48.

About Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF)

Azimut Holding S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products. The company offers mutual fund management, life insurance, wealth management, investment portfolio individual management, insurance mediation, and financial planning consultancy services; invests in the digital sector; and manages Italian, pension, alternative, discretionary, and private equity funds.

See Also: What does RSI mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Bayer a €73.00 Price Target
Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Bayer a €73.00 Price Target
RWE PT Set at €29.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein
RWE PT Set at €29.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein
CDK Global Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Co
CDK Global Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Co
Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades eBay to Underperform
Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades eBay to Underperform
Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Gulfport Energy to Underweight
Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Gulfport Energy to Underweight
IPG Photonics Lowered to C+ at TheStreet
IPG Photonics Lowered to C+ at TheStreet


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report