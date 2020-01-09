Equitorial Exploration (CVE:EXX) Shares Up 33.3%

Equitorial Exploration Corp (CVE:EXX)’s share price shot up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 374,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 98% from the average session volume of 188,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67.

Equitorial Exploration Company Profile (CVE:EXX)

Equitorial Exploration Corp., a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It owns 100% interests in the Tule Valley Lithium Brine project comprising 26 placer claims covering an area of 4,200 acres located to the south west of Salt Lake City, Utah; the Gerlach Lithium Brine properties consisting of 89 placer claims covering an area of 1,780 acres located in the Washoe County, Nevada; and the Li Property that comprise 5,393 hectares located in Northwest Territories, Canada.

