Timmons Gold (NASDAQ:ALO) Trading Up 2.6%

Timmons Gold Corp (NASDAQ:ALO) was up 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.79, approximately 9,885 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 212,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71.

Timmons Gold (NASDAQ:ALO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.01 million during the quarter.

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Mexico. It primarily sells gold and silver. The company's principal assets include its 100% owned and operating San Francisco open-pit, heap leach gold mine in Sonora, Mexico; and its 100%-owned development stage Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico.

