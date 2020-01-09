GeoPark (GPRK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

GeoPark (NYSE: GPRK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/9/2020 – GeoPark was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/3/2020 – GeoPark was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/23/2019 – GeoPark is now covered by analysts at Itau BBA Securities. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

12/23/2019 – GeoPark is now covered by analysts at Itau Unibanco Holding SA. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2019 – GeoPark was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/25/2019 – GeoPark was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/19/2019 – GeoPark was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/13/2019 – GeoPark was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “GeoPark Ltd is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina. GeoPark Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

11/13/2019 – GeoPark was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

GeoPark stock opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.63. GeoPark Ltd has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.69.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. GeoPark had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GeoPark by 439.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 486,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 396,127 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 426,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 205,452 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 351,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 177,555 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 426,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 93,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the 2nd quarter valued at $891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.47% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

