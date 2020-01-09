VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. GBP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:DGBP) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. GBP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:DGBP) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.08 and last traded at $26.08, approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average of $31.16.

