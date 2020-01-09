Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of SpartanNash in a report issued on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPTN. ValuEngine cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $13.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average of $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $495.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $22.49.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. SpartanNash had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.64%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 14.3% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 14.3% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 7.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 15.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

