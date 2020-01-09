Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) Shares Down 1.7%

Vivo Energy PLC (LON:VVO)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 116.40 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 116.40 ($1.53), 125,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.40 ($1.56).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 168 ($2.21) price target on shares of Vivo Energy in a report on Monday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vivo Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 161.50 ($2.12).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 121.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 122.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 10.90.

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It sources, distributes, markets, and supplies various products to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and banking services.

