Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Five9 (FIVN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN):

1/8/2020 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

1/7/2020 – Five9 is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Five9 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

1/1/2020 – Five9 was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/9/2019 – Five9 had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Five9 was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/22/2019 – Five9 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2019 – Five9 is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

11/14/2019 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/13/2019 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $66.00.

11/11/2019 – Five9 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $70.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 468.00, a P/E/G ratio of 64.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.95. Five9 Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $70.45.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Five9 Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, EVP James B. Doran sold 491 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $31,851.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 7,663 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $429,357.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,502,561.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 260,233 shares of company stock valued at $16,925,311 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Five9 by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,141 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 2nd quarter worth $44,653,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,009,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,253,000 after acquiring an additional 332,721 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,175,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 667,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,231,000 after acquiring an additional 224,195 shares during the last quarter.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

