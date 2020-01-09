Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) Cut by Analyst

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a report released on Monday, January 6th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$341.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$318.95 million.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATA. TD Securities increased their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of ATA opened at C$21.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.77, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.73. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$15.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.38.

In other news, Senior Officer Maria Perrella sold 50,000 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.67, for a total transaction of C$983,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$491,835. Also, Senior Officer Stewart Mccuaig sold 15,000 shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.64, for a total transaction of C$324,622.50. Insiders sold a total of 131,667 shares of company stock worth $2,716,531 over the last three months.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

