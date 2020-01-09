home24 (ETR:H24) Trading Up 8.6%

home24 SE (ETR:H24)’s stock price was up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €6.34 ($7.37) and last traded at €6.25 ($7.27), approximately 51,902 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at €5.75 ($6.69).

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.10 ($4.77) target price on shares of home24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $151.88 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is €3.94.

home24 SE markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings. The company's large furniture products comprise living and dining furniture products, including chairs, tables, and drawers; upholstery products comprising sofas, armchairs, and ottomans; bedroom furniture products, such as beds, wardrobes, and mattresses; and other products consisting of garden, office, and bathroom products.

