Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.70.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $29.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.44. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 24.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,403.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,111,833.92. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.80%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

