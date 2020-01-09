Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.70.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $29.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.44. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 24.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,403.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip Mchugh sold 36,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,111,833.92. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.80%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also: Overbought

Earnings History and Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Bayer a €73.00 Price Target
Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Bayer a €73.00 Price Target
RWE PT Set at €29.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein
RWE PT Set at €29.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein
CDK Global Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Co
CDK Global Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Co
Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades eBay to Underperform
Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades eBay to Underperform
Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Gulfport Energy to Underweight
Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Gulfport Energy to Underweight
IPG Photonics Lowered to C+ at TheStreet
IPG Photonics Lowered to C+ at TheStreet


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report