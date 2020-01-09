Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Trading Down 0.3%

Kerry Group PLC (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) shares were down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $125.65 and last traded at $125.65, approximately 341 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.72.

Kerry Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KRYAF)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.