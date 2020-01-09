Fancamp Exploration (CVE:FNC) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of Fancamp Exploration Ltd (CVE:FNC) fell 7.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 51,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 16% from the average session volume of 44,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00.

Fancamp Exploration Company Profile (CVE:FNC)

Fancamp Exploration Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, base metals, chromium, titanium, iron, and silica. It has mineral properties in three provinces, Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

