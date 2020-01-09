INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:IVPG) Trading Down 0.5%

INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:IVPG)’s share price fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 212.30 ($2.79) and last traded at GBX 214 ($2.82), 1,196 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 9,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215 ($2.83).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 202.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 203.15.

About INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:IVPG)

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Share Portfolio is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

