INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:IVPG) Trading Down 0.5%

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:IVPG)’s share price fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 212.30 ($2.79) and last traded at GBX 214 ($2.82), 1,196 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 9,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215 ($2.83).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 202.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 203.15.

About INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:IVPG)

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Share Portfolio is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 Trading Down 0.5%
INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 Trading Down 0.5%
Pan Global Resources Trading Up 3.7%
Pan Global Resources Trading Up 3.7%
Botanix Pharmaceuticals Trading 14.9% Higher
Botanix Pharmaceuticals Trading 14.9% Higher
Brightsphere Investment Group Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Brightsphere Investment Group Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
CIRCOR International Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research
CIRCOR International Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research
Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport Stock Price Up 2%
Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport Stock Price Up 2%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report