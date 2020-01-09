Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Trading Up 3.7%

Pan Global Resources Inc (CVE:PGZ)’s stock price was up 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, approximately 10,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 37,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 million and a P/E ratio of -4.48.

About Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ)

Pan Global Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Aguilas project, a copper and lead-silver property comprising 2 granted mineral exploration licenses covering an area of 9,946 hectares and an additional 7 mineral exploration license applications covering an area of 6,420 hectares located in Spain; and the Escacena copper-zinc-gold project consisting of approximately 2,061 hectares situated in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Spain.

