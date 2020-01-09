Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Trading Up 3.7%

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Pan Global Resources Inc (CVE:PGZ)’s stock price was up 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, approximately 10,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 37,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 million and a P/E ratio of -4.48.

About Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ)

Pan Global Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious mineral properties in Canada. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Aguilas project, a copper and lead-silver property comprising 2 granted mineral exploration licenses covering an area of 9,946 hectares and an additional 7 mineral exploration license applications covering an area of 6,420 hectares located in Spain; and the Escacena copper-zinc-gold project consisting of approximately 2,061 hectares situated in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Spain.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Global Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Global Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 Trading Down 0.5%
INVO PERP/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 Trading Down 0.5%
Pan Global Resources Trading Up 3.7%
Pan Global Resources Trading Up 3.7%
Botanix Pharmaceuticals Trading 14.9% Higher
Botanix Pharmaceuticals Trading 14.9% Higher
Brightsphere Investment Group Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Brightsphere Investment Group Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
CIRCOR International Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research
CIRCOR International Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research
Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport Stock Price Up 2%
Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport Stock Price Up 2%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report