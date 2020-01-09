Botanix Pharmaceuticals (ASX:BOT) Trading 14.9% Higher

Botanix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:BOT) traded up 14.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$0.11 ($0.07) and last traded at A$0.10 ($0.07), 6,283,169 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 41% from the average session volume of 4,450,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.09 ($0.06).

The stock has a market cap of $101.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.17.

In other news, insider H. William Bosch 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. Also, insider Michael Thurn 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th.

Botanix Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of serious skin diseases in Australia. The company offers BTX 1503, a transdermal gel formulation for the treatment of serious acne in adults and teenagers; BTX 1308, a transdermal gel formulation for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; BTX 1204, a transdermal gel formation for the treatment of atopic dermatitis; and BTX 1701, a novel product for mild acne.

