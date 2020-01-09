Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

BSIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Brightsphere Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

BSIG opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $824.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.82.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 228.89%. The business had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Brightsphere Investment Group’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Guang Yang bought 50,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $503,510.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,510.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

