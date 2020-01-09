CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of CIRCOR International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of CIR stock opened at $44.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.97. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $47.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 2.18.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 14.23% and a positive return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 18.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International during the third quarter worth about $1,277,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 42.8% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 690,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,932,000 after acquiring an additional 206,925 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 105.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

