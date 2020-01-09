Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (ETR:PUM) Stock Price Up 2%

Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (ETR:PUM)’s share price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €72.15 ($83.90) and last traded at €71.50 ($83.14), 494,688 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 2,611% from the average session volume of 18,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €70.10 ($81.51).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of €68.07 and a 200-day moving average of €66.14.

Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport Company Profile (ETR:PUM)

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.