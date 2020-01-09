Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2020

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: COLL) in the last few weeks:

  • 1/8/2020 – Collegium Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $29.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.
  • 1/8/2020 – Collegium Pharmaceutical had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $36.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 1/8/2020 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 1/7/2020 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “
  • 1/7/2020 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 1/6/2020 – Collegium Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.
  • 12/30/2019 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 12/30/2019 – Collegium Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.
  • 12/24/2019 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 12/23/2019 – Collegium Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.
  • 12/18/2019 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 12/13/2019 – Collegium Pharmaceutical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.
  • 11/21/2019 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
  • 11/14/2019 – Collegium Pharmaceutical was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of COLL opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.93 million, a PE ratio of -18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.80. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.32 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director David Hirsch sold 25,000 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $483,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,871.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,821 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $1,216,690.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,520.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,210,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,622,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,724,000 after acquiring an additional 165,018 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,854,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,573,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

