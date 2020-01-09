NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NVZMY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S stock opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.43. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $49.60.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). NOVOZYMES A/S/S had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.21 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NOVOZYMES A/S/S will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NOVOZYMES A/S/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

