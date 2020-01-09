Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COLL. BidaskClub cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $680.93 million, a PE ratio of -18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.80. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.34.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.32 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $1,216,690.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,520.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Hirsch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $483,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,871.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,299.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $126,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Collegium Pharmaceutical
Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Collegium Pharmaceutical
NOVOZYMES A/S/S Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group
NOVOZYMES A/S/S Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group
Collegium Pharmaceutical Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Collegium Pharmaceutical Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Covenant Transportation Group Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Covenant Transportation Group Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
DEUTSCHE POST A/S Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
DEUTSCHE POST A/S Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Caesarstone Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Caesarstone Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report