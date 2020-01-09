Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COLL. BidaskClub cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $680.93 million, a PE ratio of -18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.80. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.34.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $72.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.32 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $1,216,690.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,520.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Hirsch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $483,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,871.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,299.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $126,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

