Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Covenant Transport, Inc. is a truckload carrier that offers just-in-time and other premium transportation service for customers throughout the United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

NASDAQ:CVTI opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61. Covenant Transportation Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $222.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.50 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Research analysts predict that Covenant Transportation Group will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO James F. Brower, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,691.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVTI. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,109,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,321,000 after buying an additional 28,689 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covenant Transportation Group Company Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

