Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CaesarStone Ltd manufactures engineered quartz surfaces for residential and commercial buildings as countertops, vanities, wall cladding, floors and other interior surfaces. The company’s product consists of Classico, Supernatural, Motivo and Concetto. CaesarStone Ltd, formerly known as Caesarstone Sdot-Yam Ltd., is based in MP Menashe, Israel. “

CSTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Caesarstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Caesarstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $518.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.42. Caesarstone has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.17 million. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesarstone will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Caesarstone by 16.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Caesarstone by 233.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Caesarstone by 46.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 37,998 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Caesarstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Caesarstone by 3.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

