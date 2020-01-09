CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.07. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $23.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.07.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.35 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $349,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 167,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

