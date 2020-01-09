Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRAWFORD & CO. is a worldwide diversified services firm organized which provides claims services, risk management services, disability managment, risk control services and risk management information services to insurance companies, self-insured corporations and governmental entities. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of Crawford & Company stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. Crawford & Company has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $521.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $254.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.48 million. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 2.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Crawford & Company will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

