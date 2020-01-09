DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DNHBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DNB ASA/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DNB ASA/S to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of DNB ASA/S stock opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. DNB ASA/S has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.66.

DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. DNB ASA/S had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that DNB ASA/S will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNB ASA/S Company Profile

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

