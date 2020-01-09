ValuEngine Downgrades JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) to Hold

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.45. JAKKS Pacific has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85.
JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.48. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a negative return on equity of 83.08%. The business had revenue of $280.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.
About JAKKS Pacific
JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.
