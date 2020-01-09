ValuEngine Downgrades JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) to Hold

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.45. JAKKS Pacific has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.48. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a negative return on equity of 83.08%. The business had revenue of $280.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that JAKKS Pacific will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JAKKS Pacific stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) by 65.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,592,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021,015 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 9.71% of JAKKS Pacific worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

About JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

Further Reading: FinTech

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.